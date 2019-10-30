news, story, article

Abesim (B/R), Oct. 30, GNA – The Abesim head works of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Sunyani Municipality requires 36 million cubic metre dam to supply potable drinking water to residents without obstructions.

Currently, Engineer Hadisu Alhassan, the Production Manager of the GWCL in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, said the water treatment plant at the head works could pump 1.8 million gallons, instead of 6 million gallons per day for to supply 1,600 residents.

When dammed, he said the head works would have the capacity to produce 12 million gallons of water per day to meet the demand needs of the people.

Interacting with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing at the Water Treatment Plant site, Engineer Alhassan said the head works required urgent rehabilitation and expansion works in the interim.

Nine out of the 18-member Committee chaired by John Nana Amoako, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Denkyira East was on a three-day working visit to inspect projects and acquaint themselves with the water situation in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Engineer Alhassan expressed worry about leakages in civil works at the treatment facility, and called on the Committee to facilitate for the construction of the Dam as Ghana upped measures to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals Six.

The global goal six ensures availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.

On his part, Nana Amoako said the committee would push forward the idea and need of damming the Tano River to Parliament as soon as possible as water remained a basic necessity of life.

He said the country was determined to achieve the SDGs, and the government was in a position to ensure that targets for the goal six in particular was achieved to prevent the outbreak of water borne and communicable diseases.

Nana Amoako explained the Committee would write reports, findings and recommendations to Parliament. The team would also visit Ashanti and other Regions as well.

