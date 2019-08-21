news, story, article

Accra, Aug 21, GNA - The Energy Media Group has released the 10th edition of the Energy Ghana magazine, a specialised publication dedicated to the country’s energy sector.



The magazine features major activities in Ghana’s energy space, both in the public and private sectors.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Henry Teinor, the Editor of the magazine and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The publication’s content runs across several sub-sectors of the extractives industry, including the petroleum upstream and downstream subsectors, renewable, power and the mining sectors.

"The magazine also offers a special focus on the 2019 Ghana Energy Awards. The publication provides details on the application and nomination processes as well as the various categories open for nomination," the statement added.

Special features in the magazine include the introduction of electric cars into Ghana as the future of the transport sector, making the most of petroleum contracting in Ghana and the oil journey so far, the entrance of the PDS into the country’s power distribution, implementation of the anticipated Cylinder Recirculation model and related matters.

"With insights into the energy situation globally and on the African continent as well as an in-depth exclusive interview with Dr Alfred Ofosu Ahenkorah, the Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, the magazine is packed with requisite industry information".

Mr Teinor noted that Ghana had become an investment destination for investors as several growth indicators showed that the economy was on firm footing and progressing steadily in most sectors, particularly the energy sector which had stabilized considerably.

“Among other positives, the country has excess generation of power and aims to be an exporting power in the West African sub-region, exporting electricity to neighbouring countries.

“Moreover, the country has explicitly indicated preparedness toward adoption of electric cars, in hopes of further expanding the economy, a future that the magazine, in its second edition had predicted five years ago,” he added.

The latest issue of the magazine is available online (energyghana.com/magazine).

GNA