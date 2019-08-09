news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Ankaase (Ash), Aug. 09, GNA - A Rocha Ghana, a nature conservation organization, has joined efforts to conserve the biosphere of the Lake Bosomtwe catchment area.

To this end a new project to promote food security and mitigate the effects of climate change, has been launched at a durbar at Ankaase in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti.

“The Community Collective Action for Food Security, Climate Mitigation and Conservation of the Newly-Designated Lake Bosomtwe Biosphere Reserve”, is the name of the project.

Mr Propser Kwame Antwi, Programmes Manager of ‘A Rocha’, who announced this at the launch, said the project focuses on planting more than 12,500 fruit trees and other indigenous economic trees in five communities in the Lake’s catchment area.

He said the aim was to provide alternative sources of income for the fringe community members while at the same time, protecting the only natural lake, which was also a world heritage centre.

“The increasing human activity in the fringe communities had impacted adversely on the Lake and it was important that appropriate stringent measures were taken to protect its biosphere,” he emphasized.

Mr Antwi said through the financial support of the French Embassy in Ghana, his organization had established Community Resources Management Area (CREMA) project, which sought to empower the local people to stand up to protect and conserve the lake.

The people have been supported to plant various tree species such as ceiba pentandra, Terminalia Superba and Khaya Ivorensis, all indigenous tree species along the banks of the lake.

Mr Antwi said the planting of such trees, would not only help to bring back wildlife and biodiversity, but would also rejuvenate natural forest reserves within the catchment area.

Lake Bosomtwi is identified as the largest natural lake in West Africa.

It is surrounded by twenty-one communities with a total population of about 50,000 people.

Calling for the active involvement of community members, Mr Antwi pointed out that that was crucial to the conservation efforts of the lake, adding “this is the reason why my organization is educating the people to desist from the practice of farming close to the lake”.

The use of agro-chemicals for farming activities has also been banned to prevent seepage into the Lake, as this could affect its aquatic life.

Ms. Abena Dufie Wiredu Breman, the Pra Basin Officer of the Water Resources Commission, said the Commission had been working closely with the CREMA project to help restore the buffer regions that have been degraded over the years.

She added that the Commission would continue to step up efforts to ensure that all by-laws in connection with the protection and conservation of the Lake were strictly adhered to in all the fringe communities to ensure effective protection of the Lake.

GNA