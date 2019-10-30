news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Oct. 30, GNA - Alhaji Nuru Hamidan, National Secretary of the Zongo Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the various coordinators to work towards helping the party to win back Zongos and inner city communities.

He said the inner cities belonged to the NDC, as it was the only party that remained faithful to ensuring their development.

The Secretary however said complacency was the cause of the vote-fall the party suffered in inner city communities in the last general elections, and called on the Caucus to mend broken trust and secure all votes in the next event.

Alhaji Hamidan made the call in Ho when he addressed an orientation session for Zongo Caucus coordinators in the Volta Region on Sunday.

"Zongos belong to us and we should be able to work together. Zongos have shown disappointment in NPP and they are looking for an alternative", he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the programme, and mentioned initiatives by the NDC to aid their development.

He said the Party initiated the Caucus to champion the cause of inner city dwellers, and charged coordinators to help keep the Party as their favoirte.

Alhaji Hamidan asked them to engage the communities, and work together with local authorities to share their plight so as to help address their unique challenges.

The orientation was organised by the office of the Volta Regional Zongo caucus coordinator for the constituency executives, and had all 18 Constituencies in attendance.

Hajia Hawa Tahihu, the Regional Caucus Coordinator told GNA the session was to help them know how to manage the Zongo communities and bring "on board the NDC mentality" for victory in 2020.

She said the formation of the Caucus made it possible to access all areas and canvas for votes.

"Now we will get the logistics and we will be able to penetrate the communities to win votes", she said.

