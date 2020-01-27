news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Zebilla (UE) Jan.27, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Concerned Youth of the Zebilla constituency has proposed Dr John Kingsley Kurugu to contest for the parliamentary primaries in the area.

The seat is currently occupied by Mr Frank Fusieni Adongo, the Deputy Regional Minister, who is also contesting for a second term.

The Youth noted that Dr Kurugu was the best candidate to wrestle with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and any other political party over the seat and maintain it for the NPP.

“We want Dr Kurugu to know that we will work tirelessly with him to win the primaries and to proceed to win the parliamentary contest to represent us in parliament from 2021”.

The youth, drawn from communities in the area marched to the NPP constituency office in Zebilla, and picked a nomination form on behalf of Dr Kurugu, with a call on him to save the constituency from losing the seat to NDC in December 2020.

Mr Bismark Issifu, the spokesperson for the youth said they proposed to Dr Kurugu to contest at the primaries and he agreed so it encouraged them to put some money to pick the form for him.

He pointed out that even though Dr Kurugu resided in the United Kingdom, He had the capability to contest for the seat and the group would work tirelessly with him to win the primaries.

Mr Issifu said Dr Kurugu was loyal and dedicated to developing the youth in the area.

“He is a humanist, who cares about what is best for the greater good, since his school days, his actions have always been motivated by a sincere desire to do what is best for the people, even if it meant losing ground with the powerful majority”.

“His public comments often placed emphasis on the value of young people, individually and collectively, and generally prefers critical thinking and evidenced-based decision-making over the acceptance of dogma or superstition. It is these values that led him to found the ‘Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana’ that is working to meet the needs of young people across Ghana, he said

Quoting Dr Kurugu’s recent comment on his party affiliation, “For the avoidance of doubt, I am fully NPP, however, I will never try to please anybody and hurt my conscience, I try to stay true to my principles as much as possible”.

Mr Issifu stressed that for them as young people that was the kind of person they wanted to represent them in parliament.”

GNA