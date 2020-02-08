news, story, article

By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, Feb. 08, GNA - Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle, has called for a strong public-police partnership to stem the tide of crime in the Constituency.



According to her, this would complement the effort of the police in ensuring the safety and security of the constituents, and to a larger extent, the country.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings made the call when she donated seven new motorbikes to four police stations within the Klottey Korle Constituency, namely: the Ministries, Osu, Railways and Adabraka police stations.





She said the police could not work effectively without the support of residents and urged the public, especially constituents, to volunteer information on the hideouts of criminals to the police.

“The police play a significant role in ensuring that we go about our duties safely without looking over our shoulders. Therefore, we all need to support them in various ways for effective policing duties.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to urge my constituents and all Ghanaians to endeavour to volunteer timely information to aid the work of the Ghana Police Service to enable them fight crime effectively,” she added.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also said new motorbikes are to strengthen the fight against crime, while maintaining safety and peace ahead of the 2020 elections.

Chief Superintendent Osei Bonsu, the Ministries Divisional Police Commander and the beneficiary District Commanders who received the motorbikes took turns to express their gratitude to the lawmaker and promised to use the motorbikes for the intended purpose.

They assured the MP of their determination to fight crime in the constituency and other cities before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

GNA