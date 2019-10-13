news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Oct 13, GNA – Young people have been urged to develop greater zeal for the good of the country than partisan politics.

"If young people could put away extreme partisanship and concentrate on building Ghana, we will have a much better future."

Mr. Bernard Mornah, National Chairman for the People's National Convention, said this at an Alumni Networking Event, which was held in Accra, to mark the 50th anniversary of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung in Ghana.

He said such behaviour by the youth, would also promote a much more vibrant democracy, with great promise of growth.

Mr. Mornah said it was unfortunate that in Ghana, the participation of young people in politics was hindered to a large extent because of lack of funding.

He said there was the need to find the means of supporting young people to actively participate in politics, for a more vibrant and productive democracy.

Mr. Mornah said civic education also had to be intensified towards ensuring, that the citizenry were well aware of their rights and responsibilities.

He added that there was also the need for the economy of the country to be fully owned by Ghanaians, because democracy was not only about elections, but also, how much ownership and participation the citizenry had concerning the key affairs of the country.

Mr. Francis Tetteh, Eastern Regional Youth Chairman of the Trades Union Congress, said the country needed a constitution that typically promoted economic growth.

He said this was key to ensuring a vibrant democracy, adding that all had to be done to ensure a credible and trustworthy democracy.

Mr. Tetteh said it was also important to ensure a completely trustworthy judicial system, because it was not possible to have a thriving democracy without an efficient judicial system.

Both speakers are past students of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Youth Leadership Training Programme in Ghana.

The Youth Leadership Training Programme of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, is a year-long programme, which is organised for young professionals with proven political abilities and interests.

It mainly seeks to promote social democracy, good governance and socio economic growth, as well as the general well-being of the individual.

Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was founded in 1925 as the political legacy of Germany's first democratically elected President, Friedrich Ebert.

The Foundation was banned by the Nazis in 1933 and re-established in 1947.

Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung has over 100 locations in Africa, Asia, Middle East, Latin America, North America and Europe.

As a non-governmental, non-profit institution, the Foundation is committed to the ideas and basic values of social democracy.

GNA