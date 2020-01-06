news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA – The Youth Patriotic Movement (YPM), a youth group, has scored the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 72 percent for keeping its election campaign promises.



The group said it would be a wise decision to vote President Nana Akufo-Addo for a second-term in office, adding that “this would enable the President to complete all developmental projects including; that of the previous NDC government.”

The group made the statement in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Lawyer Nii Yeboah Otoo, Vice President of the Youth Patriotic Movement.

Mr Otoo said government had fulfilled its One District – One Factory campaign promise, which was at its completion phase.

“More than 1,100 communities across the country have now got access to clean drinking water. The issue of National ID cards, Digitised clearance of goods at the ports, the implementation of a National Builders Corps programme designed specifically for the youth to help reduce unemployment rates for graduates,” he said.

He, however, urged government to commit to the development of the youth in the country by creating a ministry for youth.

“NPP, NDC, CPP, DPP, and other party youth members will prefer a better Ghana, a Ghana with various opportunities and developmental programmes for the youth,” he said.

GNA