news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, March 2, GNA - Madam Lilian Sally Addo, Country Head, United Nations Youth Association Ghana (UNYA-GH), on Monday called on all youth across the country to be agents for peace in the 2020 general elections.

She urged them to put Ghana first in all they did and not allow their political differences influence them in any way to disrupt the peace of the land.

“We want peace, it doesn't matter your political affiliation, let’s put Ghana first," Madam Addo said during a swearing-in ceremony for the executives of UNYA-Ghana office in Accra.

The team heads and ambassadors were also sworn-in to promote the United Nations Resolution 2250, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and support the work of the United Nations in building a better world.

Madam Addo said the future belonged to the youth and it was in their interest to promote peace before, during and after the general elections.

She said during elections, the youth were the main instruments used by political aspirants to perpetrate violence and as part of the organisation’s efforts to ensure peace, it would embark on a nation-wide tour to preach peace to the youth of the Nation.

She said the Association, an offspring of the United Nations Association (UNA) Ghana, would put together its traditional council which would work hand in hand with the Chiefs and traditional leaders to contribute effectively in decision making within their communities.

She called on the traditional councils to welcome UNYA representatives whenever they knocked on their door, adding that the youth would bring on board innovative ideas to help bridge the gap between the youth and their traditional leaders.

She assured that well-trained, intelligent and vetted youthful ambassadors would be deployed into their communities to contribute in that regard.

She called for the support of corporate Ghana, Civil Society Organisations and government to partner the Association to achieve its goals, since most of their members were volunteers who needed some funding to help drive the UN agenda.

Rev. Dr Nii Lamptey, Director of Communication and International Relations UNA-GH, advised the newly elected executives, ambassadors and members of the youth wing of the UNA-GH not to relax but begin work immediately to achieve the goals within the confines of the UN.

He urged them to give good directions to the youth, be peace loving and report on work done.

About 30 executives, team heads, and 17 SDG ambassadors were sworn into office by Lawyer Tawiah Yoyowah, Legal Adviser of the Association; some executives sworn in included Lillian Sally Addo, Country Head; Kofi Adjei, Director Administration; Laud Asante Fordjour, Director Communications and International Relations; Paa Kwasi Adjei, Director of Finance; Idris Arimeyaw, Chief Advisor and Peace Ambassador; Sanni Jajah, Director International Affairs.

GNA