news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Dahom, Jan 14, GNA - Mr. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, has cautioned the youth against politics of insults during the 2020 general election to ensure peace.



He said it was time the youth channeled their energies into useful ventures and not to engage in politics of insults and vilification.

Mr. Otoo gave the advice when he addressed separate durbars of chiefs and people of Gomoa Dahom, Gomoa Abaasa, Gomoa Aboso and Gomoa Aseibu to mark their Annual Akwambo festivals.

‘It is sad to note that because of politics, one can see young people raining insults and filthy words on elderly persons and people in high position in the society”.

The DCE stated that, that type of politics which was absolutely outrageous and outmoded retarded progress and bred animosity and hatred at the community level and the country at large.

Mr. Otoo was accompanied by Mr. Kweku Koomson, immediate past Presiding Member and Assemblyman-Elect for Gomoa Benso, Mr. George Obeng and other Officials, called on the youth to make election 2020 campaign violence-free.

The DCE stated that the Assembly was making strenuous efforts to ensure that there was infrastructural development in the District to improve on the standard of living of the people.

Mr. Otoo said government was doing everything possible to give equal opportunity to Ghanaian children to pursue higher education but it behooved on parents to put in maximum efforts to support their children to succeed.

He therefore called on parents to invest heavily in their children’s education and also encourage them to be serious with their studies.

Nana Esilfuwah II, Queenmother of Gomoa Dahom appealed to the government to construct the road linking the town to Gomoa Afransi- Agona Swedru to facilitate the easy movement of goods.

GNA