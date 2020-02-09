news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Kukurantumi (E/R), Feb. 09, GNA – An aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Abuakwa North Constituency in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries , Mr Kofi Obeng Mensah has said the work demonstrated over the years by the aspirants will decide the results of the primaries .

He was of the hope that delegates would vote based on issues and the contributions of the aspirants to the party in the constituency.

He made the statement in an interview with the media after he filed his nomination form at the Abuakwa North Constituency office at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region.

Mr Mensah said, his nomination forms were picked by some elders within the party and the submission of the form indicated his readiness and that he will do everything possible to win the primaries to make them proud for the trust and confidence they have reposed in him.





Mr Mensah used the occasion to donate a brand new tricycle, popularly known as ’’Pragya’’ to the Abuakwa North NPP constituency which was received by the Constituency Chairman, Mr Douglas Kudjo Asare.

He indicated that it was geared towards helping to facilitate the activities of the party in the constituency since that particular machine has the ability to travel to hard to reach areas and it was durable.





Mr Asare said, out of the four aspirants who have picked the nomination forms- the Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Mr K. Amoah Junior and Nana Serwah Acheampong, it was only Mr Mensah who had filed his nomination so far.

Mr Asare said after the vetting, the party would engage all the aspirants to sensitize them on the need to do clean campaign devoid of insults, which could mare the beauty of the primaries.

GNA