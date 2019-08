news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Yendi (NR) Aug, 24 - Mr Abdul Fatawu Alhassan, sole candidate of the National Democratic Congress has been given the nod to contest in the 2020 election on the ticket of the party.

This is because he was the only candidate that filed his nomination by the close of nominations in July this year.

Mr. Abdul Fatawu Alhassan is a Lawyer who is married with a child and works with MTN as Regulatory Affairs Advisor.

