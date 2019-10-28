news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Yendi (NR) Oct 28, GNA - The Yendi Municipal Assembly has organized its first edition of Meet the Press at Yendi in the Northern Region.

The meeting was aimed at showcasing the flagship programmes of the government, and to provide an account of development projects with pictorial evidence of projects undertaken within the jurisdiction of the Yendi Municipal Assembly.

In his presentation Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive in a summary of projects executed with education, health, water and sanitation, security, economic, agriculture, roads among others indicated that the meeting was meant to make information available to the general public through the Media.

Alhaji Hammed said the Assembly undertook many development projects since the assumption of office of the current administration and had no opportunity to meet the press to communicate to the people appropriately for them to know what the Assembly was doing.

He said under education, there were constructions of 1 No. 3 unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Yendi Faisaliyah Junior High School at the cost of GH¢119,995.00 from District Development Facility (DDF), construction of 1 No. 3 unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Nakpachei at the cost of GH¢140,000.00 from District Assembly Common Fund.

Construction of 1 No.3 unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Yendi Jubilee School at the cost of GH¢119,990.00 from DDF all completed among others.

Touching on the health sector, he indicated that the Assembly constructed and furnished CHPS compound at Kpanjamba at the cost of GH¢140,000.00 from DDF.

Construction and furnishing of CHPS compound at Kulkpanga at the cost of GH¢140,000.00 from DDF, all completed, drilling and mechanising of a borehole at Adibo Health Centre, which was ongoing with water and sanitation among others

Under Agriculture, he said 10 communities made up of Adibo, Zang, Gnani, Nakpachei, among others were benefiting from one village one dam under Ministry of Special Development Initiatives among others.

Participants made up of security personnel, Imams, Chiefs, representatives of NPP, NDC, CPP political parties, students, heads of department, among others were present at the meeting.

In his closing remarks in a speech read on his behalf, the Northern Regional Minister Mr. Salifu Saeed said in the past they witnessed Meet the Press by only the Ministers and now it was extended to the MMDCES for them to inform their people of their projects.

Alhaji Mohammed Abudala Hashim, the Mion District Chief Executive who read the speech commended the people for attending in their mnumbers.

