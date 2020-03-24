news, story, article

By Christopher Arko, GNA

Accra, March 24, GNA - Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, has presented some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the South Tongu District Health Directorate to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

The equipment, valued at GH¢100,000.00, include gloves, face masks, and veronica buckets presented to the Directorate to be distributed to various health facilities in the District.

The intervention by the MP has come at a time when the country has recorded 52 cases of the COVID-19 as at March 24.

The MP made the donation to the District Health Directorate after touring the area to determine their level of readiness to combat the disease.

He also visited St. Comboni Catholic and Sogakope District Hospitals as well as Custom Officers at the Dabala Barrier and the Police and Ghana Immigration Service posts at the Sogakope Barrier.

Mr Woyome commended the hospitals for doing their best to create isolation centres.

He explained that the two facilities have put in place a number of measures to monitor the temperature of visitors, in line with Ghana Health Service (GHS) guidelines.

He appealed for protective gear for the Police, Immigration and Customs officers, who are using their bare hands to check goods and luggage of travellers.

Mr Woyome further appealed to the Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders to assist the security agencies with logistics and other health-protective items since they are the first point of call for travellers by road from Togo, Benin, Nigeria and other neighbouring countries to Ghana.

He said the District had not recorded any coronavirus but it was too risky for them to use unprotected hands at this period.

GNA