news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), Feb. 03, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency has asked aspirants in the upcoming primaries of the party in the constituency, to conduct a clean campaign.

He said political contest was a normal activity and it was important for people contesting for positions in the party to desist from negative acts that could bring divisions and affect the chances of the party in the constituency.

Mr Anhwere made the call when he picked his parliamentary nomination form to contest the primaries at the party’s office at Nkawie.

Two other persons have picked forms to contest the incumbent MP in the constituency.

He stressed on the need for the delegates to access the performance of the various aspirants and vote for the one who would work to improve the living conditions of the people and the party in the constituency.

The MP urged his supporters and well-wishers to stay calm, be disciplined and prayerful throughout the processes to maintain peace and unity in the party.

Mr Oduro Frimpong, the constituency chairman urged the three aspirants to conduct the campaign in a decorous manner to ensure peace in the constituency.

GNA