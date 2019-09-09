news, story, article

By Emelia Bramaa Addae, GNA



Akyem Manso (E/R), Sept. 9, GNA - The Asene Manso Akroso District Assembly has the cut sod for the construction of an administration block at Akyem Manso in the Eastern Region.

The district was created in 2018 and has its capital town at Akyem Manso.

At the sod - cutting ceremony, Mr Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive, said the project is estimated to cost GH¢2.5 million and expected to be completed in nine months.

He said it would be disability friendly to allow free movement of persons with disabilities.

Oberempon Opoku Sintim III, the chief of Akyem Manso and his elders gave out the vast land for the construction of the assembly’s administration block at the district capital.

In another development, the District Assembly has held its second town hall meeting at Akyem Manso.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr George Kwame Aboagye, the Member of Parliament for Asene Manso Akroso constituency, called on his people to collaborate to ensure the development of the area.

Mr Aboagye said he would be focusing on the extension of electricity and road rehabilitation in the constituency.

He said so far electricity has been extended to 18 communities in the constituency.

Mr Alex Incoom, the Chief Executive for Asene Manso Akroso District, said the Assembly is constructing an ICT centre, girls’ dormitory and library for Atweaman Senior High Technical School, three Community Health Centres in three communities in the district, a female and male ward at Akim Akroso, slaughter house and a number of market stores at Akim Akroso.

He said the Assembly is also providing classroom blocks at various communities in the district.

Participants at the meeting were assembly members, traders and other stakeholders of the town.

GNA