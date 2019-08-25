news, story, article

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA

Big Ada, Aug. 25, GNA - Madam Comfort Doeyo Kudjo Ghansa, Member of Parliament for Ada East, says Ghanaian women should embrace politics and mould a better future for Ghana.

Women are careful, meticulous, passionate about their work and always seek to make a better tomorrow.

In victory speech after Saturday's National Democratic Congress' primaries, she said, "I want to tell all women that it is not easy being a politician but I think it is the best work for women because we have passion for every work that we do as compared to men.

Men have been in politics for a long time and it is about time women took over. If women champion the political battle, we will see a healthier and a better Ghana. "

After winning the Ada East NDC's parliamentary seat for the third time, Madam Ghansah told the GNA that she worked for the people and that made her win the primaries.

"The vote I was expecting was higher than what I had but I'm not supprised that I have won because I worked for the votes and I must complete all the works that I have started," she said.

She was hopeful of the NDC winning the 2020 general elections.

"The party executives must call all the candidates together and let us all share ideas on how the party can move forward because H.E John Dramani Mahama is coming back in 2020 and so, we have to work tirelessly for victory," she said.

GNA