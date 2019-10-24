news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Oct.24, GNA - Mr Isaac Kofi Asomaning, the National Director for Research and Monitoring of the Electoral Commission (EC), has called on Women and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) to actively participate in the forthcoming District Level Elections (DLEs) and the Referendum.

He said assembly elections held in the past revealed that only a few women and PWDs participated.

Mr Asomaning made the call during a sensitisation workshop for Women and PWDs on this year’s DLEs and Referendum and the need to actively participate in them.

He said this would help reduce the impact of socio-cultural barriers on them to take leadership positions.

Mr Lucas Yiryel, the Acting Northern Regional Director of the EC, advised voters to turnout in their numbers to vote during the elections.

He said three elections would be held on December 17 made up of the District Level election, Unit Committee election, and the Referendum.

Mr Yiryel said the DLE and the Unit Committees were critical components of the country’s decentralisation process, giving political and administrative authority to the districts.

He added that the Referendum sought to amend Articles 243 (1) and 55(3) to allow for participation of political parties in the election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives.

GNA