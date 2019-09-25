news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Poyentanga (UWR), Sept. 25, GNA – Retired Police Superintendent Peter Lanchene Toobu who resigned from active police service and veered into politics, said his decision was fueled by his desire to promote the welfare of rural women and make them resourceful.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Wa West Constituency, said he observed women were overwhelmed with responsibilities - providing basic needs of children, including their education and health requirements.

Mr Toobu, who was the Executive Secretary to the Inspector General of Police, was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Poyentanga in the Wa West District.

It was on the sidelines of a thank you event to delegates of the NDC for overwhelmingly endorsing his candidature during the Party’s parliamentary primaries in August 2019.

The retired police officer, who resigned from the Ghana Police Service in July this year to contest the parliamentary post, beat Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh, one of the long-serving Members of Parliament by 438 votes.

Mr Toobu described his overwhelming victory as an indication that the delegates had bought into his vision of putting women at the centre of inclusive development of his Party.

He said, “When women are empowered economically they would be able to churn out responsible citizens to facilitate the nation’s development”.

“When a women is successful, everybody is successful, when a woman fails, everyone fails,” he added, and urged men to live up to expectation by supporting women to cater for their families.

He also advised young men and women to inculcate the habits of good behaviour, respect for elders and authority as well as humble themselves in their academic, economic and social pursuits.

“I want to better the everyday life of my constituents through the introduction of customised innovation and consultation with relevant stakeholders,” he added, but concluded that achieving that goal depended on peace and unity among the populace.

GNA