By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), Aug. 25, GNA - Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Krachi East Constituency of the Oti Region on Saturday elected former Member of Parliament, Wisdom Gidisu as a parliamentary candidate for 2020 parliamentary elections.

Out of 876 registered voters, only 859 delegates cast their ballots.

Mr Gidisu secured 318 votes out of 859 votes, while Mr Emmanuel Reginald Kofi Duh, his closet contender, polled 235 votes.

The rest were Mr Takai Ntefune Issac, 186 votes, Mr Makai Abraham, 21 votes, Al -Hassan Zulkiphil, 99 votes with five rejected votes.

Mr Wisdom Gidisu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), assured the NDC in the Krachi East that he would fight and win power in the 2020 elections.

He called for the support of his contenders so they could together unseat the Member of Parliament, Mr Yaw Gyato Michael and take the seat back for the NDC.

Mr Gidisu charged his supporters to begin house to house campaign to ensure they win the 2020 polls massively.

