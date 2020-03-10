news, story, article

By P.K.Yankey, GNA



Daboase (W/R), March 10,GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Wassa-East, Mr Wilson Arthur has advised polling station executives to be vigilant during voting as elections are won at the polling stations.

He asked them to resist any form of irregularities such as multiple voting, intimidation, manipulation of ballot papers and stealing of ballot boxes.

Mr. Arthur who is the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa-East,was addressing party faithful at the first ever NPP Constituency Youth Conference at Daboase in the Western Region.

Earlier, the youth went through a procession in the principal streets of Daboase amidst brass band music and dance hoisting placards some of which read," Four More for Nana to do More, Four for Wilson Arthur".

Mr.Arthur said the Assembly had completed a number of developmental projects to better the living conditions of the people.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate said he was building a Cocoa House from his own coffers to bring COCOBOD to the District to boost Cocoa farming activities in the area. "The Assembly will continue to supply Cocoa farmers with spraying machines".

Mr.Arthur said he had engaged the Aseda Foundation Training Centre to equip the youth with employable skills to be self-employed.

The DCE said the District had secured a second mining license to start quarry at Nsadweso as well as a community mining at "Accra town" which was captured in the President's state of the nation address and was expected to employ 5,000 workers.

He said the Wassa Brofoyedru-Ateiku road was awarded on contract to the Justmoh Construction LTD as well as reshaping of 200Km deplorable roads in the area and machines were taken to the site for the Ateiku palm oil factory to take off.

The Assembly would also make provision for a mobile clinic van to cater for the health care needs of the people.

Mr.Arthur told the conference that all communities would be connected to the national electricity grid.

Secretary to the Vice-President and former Deputy National Youth Organizer, Mr.Sallam Mustapha said the NPP would recognise the selfless efforts of the youth and party followers and asked party executives to redouble their efforts to wage a campaign to win Wilson Arthur the seat for his third attempt to Parliament.

Minister for Railway Development and MP for Essikado Ketan,Mr Joe Ghartey charged party faithful to intensify the campaign to retain Nana Akufo- Addo and vote for Wilson Arthur as the MP.

He mentioned among other achievements of the NPP government, the free SHS and stable power alone were enough to show.

Mr Ghartey hinted about the massive development that revamped the railway sector and asked the party faithful to register their names when the Electoral Commission opens the voters' register in April.

The NPP Western Regional Organizer,Mr Abdul Muhammed said the Region would organize seminars for polling station executives on how to increase votes to win 2020 election.

He charged the youth to harp the euphoria of the party in the electioneering and be loyal and committed to the party.

The Constituency Youth Organizer for Wassa-East,Mr Anthony Kesse said the free SHS policy had relieved Ghanaians of their burden by indirectly putting money in their pockets.

He thanked Constituency organizers for their hard work which culminated into victory in 2016 and urged them to redouble their efforts to maintain power in December.

