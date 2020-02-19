news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Juaso (Ash), Feb 19, GNA – Mr William Yamoah, one of the six candidates who have picked nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Asante-Akim South Constituency, has successfully submitted his forms.

Accompanied by some members of his campaign team, he presented the completed form, other supporting documents including a banker’s draft to the Constituency Secretary, Mr. William Obeng.

Mr. Obeng after receiving the form, assured that the executives would go through it and give him feedback ahead of the vetting.

He entreated the aspirant to abide by the rules of the Party by restraining himself from any form campaigning until the vetting of candidates was over.

Speaking to the media after submitting the form, Mr. Yamoah applauded the constituency executives for upholding the constitution of the Party by giving all aspirants unimpeded access to the forms unlike what was happening in other constituencies.

He was upbeat about his chances of winning the primaries considering the feedback he was picking on the ground.

Mr. Yamoah who works at the Office of the Vice President believes the people of Asante-Akim South were yearning for change and he was the right choice among the six aspirants.

He said he would conduct an issue-based campaign devoid of character assassination and urged the delegates to endorse him on April 25.

GNA