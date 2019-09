news, story, article

By Eunice Teikie Tei, GNA



Tease (E/R), Sept. 29, GNA - William Hor has been elected as the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Afram Plains South Constituency for 2020.



He polled 307 votes to beat Jacob Zineyeli, who had 202 votes, at the primaries held at Tease in the Eastern Region.

The expected number of delegates were 545 and the total votes cast was 512.

