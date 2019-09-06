news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Ina-thalia Quansah,

Takoradi, Sept. 6, GNA - The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has admonishe officials of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies( MMDAs)in the Region to work hard and ensure transparency to make it a model Region for others to emulate.

The Minister at a meeting with key staff within the MMDAs said, the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) was aspiring to be the model Region that called for strong commitment on the part of key staff to enable the RCC to achieve its vision.

He said making the Region a model Region hinged on three main pillars of Entrepreneur Government system, Enterprising the Region and working to achieve the thematic areas of the Sustainable Development Goals plus Youth employment.

Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah expressed concern that the Region was placed either fifth or sixth on the National Poverty Index despite its huge contributions to National Development, "the UN report on human development index has also indicated the need for the Region to be strategic in changing the figures"

The Minister said available statistics and information on the Region pointed to the need for the Region to sit up and work on the current narratives for a better tomorrow.

"We are the government in this Region and so we need to push and push our people forward", he added.

Mr Okyere-Darko therefore charged the MMDA's to start doing things differently to get the needed results for the growth, development and general wellbeing of the people of the Region.

