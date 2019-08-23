news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Aug. 23, GNA - The Western Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the removal from office of the Communication Director, Mr Issah Fuseni.

A press release signed and issued by Mr Charles Bissue, the Regional Secretary, said Mr Rex Johfiah, the Deputy Regional Organiser of the Party, would hold the fort until a substantive communication director was appointed.

Meanwhile, no reasons have been assigned to the removal of Mr Fuseni, who had been a member of the Party's communication team for years.

The statement read: "At the Regional Meeting held today, 21st August, 2019, at the Regional Party Secretariat, in Takoradi, the executives concurred on the removal of Issah Fuseni as the Regional Communications Officer with immediate effect."

GNA