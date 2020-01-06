news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Sekondi, Jan. 6, GNA - The Western Regional Office of the National Commission on Civic Education has reconstituted the Regional Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) to work at resolving conflicts before, during and after the upcoming general election.

The IPDC is to act as a unifying body to promote peace, enhance political, economic and social progress and stability.

Mr Justice Yaw Ennin, the Regional Director of the NCCE, alluded to the many successes chalked in the democratic dispensation of the country despite some few breaches.

"There is the dire need to deepen and consolidate these democratic tenets and credentials, which therefore provides enough justification for the formation of the IPDC".

The Regional Committee has Bishop Emmanuel Botchwey of the Christian Faith Church of Ghana as its Chairman.

The Committee, in addition to its conflict resolution and dialogue functions, it shall monitor and report cases of breaches of rules and regulations relating to the conduct of the elections and maintenance of public order.

GNA