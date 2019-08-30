news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Bibiani (W/N), Aug. 30, GNA - Mr. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the Western North Regional Minister has congratulated Mr Stephen Donkor, National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate elect for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai constituency.

''I congratulate Mr Stephen Donkor who massively won the parliamentary primaries over Mr Stephen Bennie at the just ended NDC parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

Mr Gyedu who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso- Bekwai advised Ghanaians against politics of insults , adding '' insults, rumour-mongering and character assassination have become part of our political discourse in Ghana which is not good for the growth of democracy"

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bibiani, he pointed out that, the utterances of some politicians on radio and newspapers were not the best and did not enhance democracy.

"I hope the 2020 electioneering campaign will not see any ugly occurrences like violence, insult and character assassination so that the election would be conducted peacefully".

He said, "I know my brother Mr Stephen Donkor has done his assessment already, which he will capitalize on, to campaign professionally to win votes from the constituents, but trust Aboagye Gyedu, my hardwork in the constituency will maintain me and Nana Addo come 2020 polls".

Mr Gyedu said due to the achievement and developmental projects the NPP had undertaken coupled with his personal contributions in the areas of education, health, and jobs to the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency as MP, the NPP was likely to pick the seat again.

“The constituency needs someone who is ready to serve, and I have been helping people to further their education, provide developmental projects also approachable, humble and committed to the people and I am not even afraid of any contender, because the constituents know my good works”.

Mr Gyedu is in his second term as a Member of Parliament and is seeking re-election for the third time in the 2020 election.

GNA

