By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Bodi (WN/R), Sept. 27, GNA - The Western North Region is set to hold the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries in six of its orphan constituencies.

The constituencies include; Bodi, Bia East, Bia West, Aowin, Suaman and Juaboso.

Mr Samuel Adu Adjei, Western North Regional organizer of the NPP, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) explained that 16 candidates filed their nominations to contest in the party's primaries.

At Juaboso, the only female aspirant Madam Martha Kwayie Manu is competing for the slot with four men including; Mr Francis Kwaku Afanyo, Mr Alex Ampaabeng, Mr Simon Danso and Mr Solomon Donkor.

In Bodi, he said, the two personalities vying for the slot are; Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwaa and Mr Kennedy Amoah Mensah.

At Bia East, the contest is between Mr Nicholas Niber and Mr Evans Amoah, while at Aowin, the aspirants Mr Edward Osei, Mr Robert Amoako Coffie and Mr Abanga Fuseini Yakubu arew vying for the slot.

In Bia West, Mr Benard Blay and Mr Anthony Marshal Arpoh were cleared to participate in the exercise, while at Suaman Mr Christian Baah and Mr Fredrick Addy are also contesting for the slot.

