By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Juaboso (W/R), Aug. 23, GNA - Five out of the nine constituencies in the Western North Region are set for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries secheduled for Saturday, August 24.

At Aowin, four candidates are contesting as against three in Sefwi Wiawso, which include the formal Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Paul Evans Aidoo.

Two candidates each are vying for the seat at Suaman, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai and Akontombra constituencies.

Mr Robert Kofi Agyekum, the Western North Regional Organiser, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said three aspirants were running unopposed.

They are Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, MP for Juaboso, Mr Sampson Ahi, MP for Bodi, and Mr Richard Acheampong, MP for Bia East.

He explained that at Bia West the incumbent MP, Mr Augustine Tawiah, who is a candidate in the upcoming primaries, had an accident while performing party activities.

He said the Regional Executive has, therefore, decided to put the elections on hold for a while so that the aspirant could recover and campaign a bit before they conduct the elections.

"We will meet the regional executives and then we will recommend to the national executives as to when we should run the elections in Bia West."

Mr Agyekum indicated that preparations were on course and all electoral materials had been dispatched to the various constituencies for the exercise.

He was hopeful that the elections would go on smoothly without any problem in the Region.

