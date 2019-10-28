news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Awaso (WN/R), Oct. 28, GNA - The Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mrs Abigail Ellorm Akwambea, has inaugurated a 10-member women working committee in the Western North Region to complement efforts of Regional and Constituency Women Organisers for effective work in 2020.

The move forms part of the Party's activities to win "political souls" to help bring it back into power.

All the nine constituencies in the Region have representatives on the Committee, which would help women to take active part in Party activities, especially those at the grassroots.

“Women form majority in decision-making, especially voting, that is why we want to empower them to work hard to bring back the National Democratic Congress to save Ghanaian women in general from the hardship,” Mrs Akwambea said.

Mrs Comfort Nyarko, the Regional Women’s Organiser, advised the Committee to work hard to win more seats in the Region by embarking on face-to-face campaign by visiting homes, market places and schools, among others.

Mr Michael Aidoo, the Regional Party Chairman, urged the members to work hard to meet expectations and pledged the Regional Office’s support to ensuring the smooth execution of their mandate.

Executives present included the NDC Deputy National Secretary, Mr Peter Boamah Otokonor, and the Regional Secretary, Mr George Ofori Danquah.

GNA