news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sefwi-Wiawso (WN) Jan. 9 GNA - The Western North Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education has inaugurated and sworn in a forty member Regional Inter Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) to handle electoral related issues before, during and after the December general elections.

The Western North Regional Director of NCCE, Mr. Sam Awudu Dramani noted that key indicator of democracy and good governance was credible and peaceful elections.

He said though Ghana had chalked some enviable feats like successful conduct of Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, Peaceful transition and transfer of political power from a ruling Party to an Opposition Party , spots of violence could not be taken for granted.

As a result of Ghana’s record, there was the need to deepen and consolidate the democratic tenets and credentials. "Ghana’s situation therefore provides enough justification for the formation of Inter-Party Dialogue Committees (IPDCs) that will act as a buffer zone in the constituencies to stem the tide of unnecessary suspicions and anxiety among political parties especially, now that activities of political party vigilantes seemed to have gained grounds".he added.

A three member executive was elected to steer the affairs of the Committee with ACP Akrasi Mensah (Deputy Regional Commander of Police) as the Chairman, Mr. Laud Swanzy (Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Director of NCCE) – Secretary and Mr. Clement Amoako representing the CSO’s as the Organizer for the Committee.

The objective of the IPDC is to focus attention on mediation and resolution of petty conflicts by monitoring the enforcement of the electoral rules and regulations, promoting peaceful security situations, identifying issues that have the potential to trigger electoral conflict, and also to promote information sharing to avoid rumour-mongering.

The IPDC would also promote discourse to mitigate misinformation and misrepresentation amongst political parties and key stakeholders and provide opportunity for all parties to air their concerns and problems.

Other objectives of the Committee are: To organize interactive Inter-Party fora at the district, constituency and ward/zonal levels, initiate and sustain dialogue for stakeholders in the resolution of conflict that has the potential to affect the upcoming elections and deepen collaboration between the NCCE, EC, Political Parties, the Youth, Security Agencies, District Assemblies, Chiefs, Traditional Authorities, Civil Society and Community Leaders in the promotion of non-violence.

Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Western North Regional Minister who inaugurated the committee implored the executives and members to work diligently to ensure that the December General Election was violence free especially in the Western North Region.

GNA