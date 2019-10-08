news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Oct. 8, GNA – The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has pledged to review the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) policy to cover all ailments when voted into power in the 2020 national elections.

It said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure there is free medical screening for all Ghanaians as well as institute pragmatic policies and programmes which would focus on the preventive aspects of the health system.

It would also ensure that the vulnerable, including people in poor communities, have access to free, affordable and quality health care services so as to build a strong and healthy human resource base for sustainable national development.

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, the 2016 Presidential Candidate of the party, said this in Bolgatanga at the regional delegates’ congress which was organised to elect new regional executives.

He said the NHIS is a key policy which would aid in the attainment of universal health coverage for all Ghanaians but did not presently cover all sicknesses including laboratory examinations and some drugs prescribed at the hospital; and this is denying the ordinary Ghanaian quality health care services.

The 2016 candidate revealed that strategic improvement of the health sector would be undertaken to make a paradigm shift from treatment to prevention of diseases through a comprehensive health scheme.

Mr Greenstreet said the next CPP government would work hard to create job avenues for all Ghanaians so as to reduce unemployment, raise the standards of living of the people and contribute to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, Acting General Secretary of Party, said a CPP government would channel its energy into developing a solid human capital through strong health and free accessible educational systems for sustainable national development.

GNA