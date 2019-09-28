news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Ashaiman, Sept 28, GNA - The Chief Superintendent of Police, Adu Kwadwo Baah, Ashaiman District Commander has given the assurance that they will work optimally to ensure incident-free elections for NPP aspirants.

He said 70 uniformed men were deployed to make sure that the election was held in a peaceful atmosphere.

"We are not allowing any candidate to come around with any private security or personal body guards as you can see both entrance and exit to the area is covered with police presence," he said.

The Commander said delegates and candidates would be thoroughly searched to make sure no one carried any weapon or offensive implements.

On his part, Mr Stephen Reynolds, Electoral Officer, Ashiaman said 1,179 delegates were expected to cast their ballots and about 20 had so far voted as at 1015 hours.

He explained that the delay in the commencement of the votes was due to the late arrival of the agents and delegates and there were two polling stations created to handle the number of delegates and to ensure a smooth election.

He advised delegates to leave the premises after casting their ballots and report back at 1500 hours for the counting.

The grounds was calm and orderly as delegates cast their ballots amidst playing party songs in the background.

Three aspirants Alhaji Labaran Yakubu Barry, Eric Gregory Kwatia and Alexander Amanor Nark-Gbeeku are contesting for the slot to represent the party in the constituency in 2020 elections.

