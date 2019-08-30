news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA

Daboase (W/R), Aug. 30, GNA - Mr Isaac Adjei Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa East, Western Region, has pledged to continue with the developmental agenda he had championed since he became MP to make life meaningful for the constituents.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Daboase, after his endorsement as the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 general election.

Mr Adjei Mensah urged the people to have trust in him and the NDC and vote for him in 2020 to bring massive development to the Constituency.

"I think I am more than capable of occupying the seat. I have demonstrated that I do have the capacity to advocate a lot of things for the Constituency. I belong to a strong Party, which is a diplomatic and development oriented Party,” he said.

He said he presented mathematical sets to all the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in all the six centres as a means of encouragement to the students.

He said he also embarked on community tours to energise the grassroots and branch executives within all the 117 branches of the Constituency.

GNA