Atobiase (W/R), Aug. 13, GNA - Mr Wilson Arthur, the Wassa-East District Chief Executive has entreated all Departments of the District Assembly to adopt innovative and modern trends of revenue mobilization to speed up development of the District and make it a model District in Ghana.

He said the Assembly generated an actual revenue of GH¢3,380,553.78 out of a targeted revenue of GH¢7,904,512.07 between January and July 2019.

Mr Arthur made this known during a presentation of the 2019 mid-year performance of the Assembly at a town hall meeting at Atobiase in the Western Region.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers, opinion leaders, politicians, Assembly members, the media and a cross-section of residents in the Atobiase Area Council.

The DCE hinted that the Assembly would redouble its efforts towards revenue mobilization to spearhead the growth and development of the area.

Giving a breakdown of sources of revenue to the Assembly during the period under review, Mr. Arthur said an actual amount of GH¢85,855.00 was realized out of a targeted figure of GH¢547,500.00 under the Minerals Development Fund(MDF).

He said the Assembly targeted GH¢3,623,747.64 under the District Assembly's Common Fund(DACF) out of which an amount of GH¢578,001.18 was realized.

The DCE said with the MP's Common Fund, an amount of GH¢230,805.05 was realized out of a target of GH¢369,000.00.

The actual amount generated for People Living with Disability (PWDs) was GH¢148,719.48 out of a target of GH¢200,000.00.

Mr Arthur lauded all the departments in the Assembly for their hard work and urged them not to rest on their oars, but rather work harder to enhance the development of the district.

