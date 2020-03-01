news, story, article

By Abdulai Haruna GNA

Accra, March 01, GNA - The Women’s Academy Fore Africa (WAFA) has embarked on a training programme for CPP women on resource mobilisation and fund raising to enhance the democratic process in Ghana and Africa.

Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim-Haruna, Commissioner in Charge of West Africa for WAFA in her welcome Address said the training was organised exclusively for the promotion of gender equality, empowerment and political advancement of women in Africa.

She said stakeholders in politics should be conscious of the role that women play in political processes and that there was the need to improve on their participation and representation in the decision-making process within political parties, governments, regional and international political systems.





Hajia Hamdatu said this at a workshop with sponsorship from the Westminister Foundation through Labour Party of United Kingdom dubbed: “Being selected and Mobilizing Resources”, aimed at training women in the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) and others on how to participate in political activities and decision making processes.

She said the mission of WAFA was to educate women in Africa on the ideology and principles of social democracy and the empowerment of African women with leadership tools to actively participate in all political and electoral processes.

She said their leading value was gender equality based on the social democratic and socialist concepts of democracy, good governance, social justice and solidarity.

Though the programme was solely for CPP she said there were other programmes for the other political parties in Ghana and beyond.

She said the programme was to educate women on how to avail themselves for political positions in the CPP and how they could mobilise resources and raise funds for their political activities.

She said they were training 16 women selected from the 16 regions of Ghana for the four days programme and that in two weeks’ time, there would be another 40 women to be trained on the same topic.

Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh, the Acting General Secretary of CPP, speaking at the event said the training would enable the women to learn and be equipped with new skills, knowledge and be invigorated to mobilising and organising the party at the grassroot level.

He said the programme was for trainers who would go and train others in the constituency, which he said in the end would provide well empowered women to be able to mobilise persons and resources at the party level for the growth of the party.





Hajia Zeliya Ibrahim, the Resource Person at the programme said women representation in politics was very low adding that, there was the need to build the capacity of women to get more women on board in the decision making.

She said women were competent and were capable of participating in politics when given the node.

GNA