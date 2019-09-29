news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa (UW/R), Sept. 29, GNA – The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Wa West, Mr Edward Laabiri Sabo, and Mr Mac Banda, a former DCE, have declared support for the winner in the Wa West Constituency, Mr Daniel Dari Kuusongno, the first DCE.



He polled 224 votes out of 613 valid votes cast to beat the two contenders in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Mr Sabo polled 197 votes and Mr Banda 192 votes.

Mr Kuusongno, after the results were announced at Wechiau, said he would never disappoint the NPP in its quest to capture the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020, which it had held since 1992.

He said with the support of the other two contenders, the Party would emerge victorious in next year’s general election.

He was the first DCE of the area when the District was carved out of the then Wa District in 2004.

He contested the parliamentary seat in 2012 and 2016 but lost to the NDC.

“God is the maker of kings,” Mr Kuusongno said, and commended the delegates for reposing confidence in him to represent the Party in 2020.

The NPP on Saturday held parliamentary primaries for its “orphan constituencies” across the country in preparation for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

GNA