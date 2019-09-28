news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Keta (V/R), Sept. 28, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Keta Constituency of the Volta Region have formed long queues as at 0700 hours to cast their ballots in the parliamentary primaries.

The delegates are voting at the St Michael Catholic Church where the polls started at 0900 hours.

The Keta Municipal Electoral officer, Mr Roger Kwadzo Avorgbedor, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that 478 delegates were expected to vote before close of polls.

The contest is between the Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, Mr Godwin Effah Edudzi, and Dr Benjamin Dzameshie.

