news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Sekondi, Aug. 24, GNA - Voting has ended successfully at both the Sekondi and Shama election centres where delegates and party executives voted to elect candidates for the Parliamentary slot of the National Democratic Party.

At sekondi a total of 624 delegates were expected to cast their ballots either in favour or against the three candidates': Charlotte Odoom, one time Metropolitan Chief Executive, Betty Bosomtwe-Sam, a former Deputy Minister and Mr. Hagan popularly called "Panyah" among party faithfuls.

Observations during and after the process was that of a serene atmosphere where delegates voted in a quiet and orderly manner with maximum security provided by the police.

The delegates from 64 branches of the party voted at Sekondi.

At Shama, the process also went on successfully. When GNA visit the centre, party agents representing the four contestants were observing the process of sorting out of the ballot papers to enable the electoral officers count the votes.

GNA