By Edward Williams, GNA



Jasikan (O/R), Aug. 24, GNA - Voting started exactly 0700 hours at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Jasikan in the Buem National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primaries.

At about 0710 hours, a total of 30 delegates cast their ballots, while 50 were seen in a meandering queue waiting patiently for their turn.

A total of 800 delegates including; party executives are expected to vote in the primary.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Newtown Isaac Amengor, Chairman of the Buem Constituency Election Committee of the NDC said all materials needed for the elections were received, adding that no problem was encountered since voting began.

The Ghana News Agency spotted personnel from the Ghana Police Service providing security to officers from the Electoral Commission and delegates at the polling centre.

Mr Kofi Adams, former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress and a parliamentary aspirant who was at the polling centre told the GNA that the process was smooth and was hopeful to emerge the winner at the end of polls.

Another candidate aspirant, Mr. Daniel Adiepena who voted at the beginning of the exercise said his campaign message to the delegates was good enough to be voted as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

