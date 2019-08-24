news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Ave-Dakpa, Aug. 24, GNA - Voting was almost 90 percent finished by about 1100 hours in the NDC Akatsi North parliamentary contest, which started exactly 0700 hours at Ave-Dakpa.

When the Ghana News Agency checked at 1056 hours at the RC school park venue, 423 of the 470 delegates from 49 branches had already cast their ballots, Electoral officials disclosing.

The EC source said the process would however remain open till 1700 hours officially.

Two-time incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, is in the fight with two others - Dr. Peter Torkpo, a Lecturer and Dr. Donald Agumenu, a Development Worker.

The incumbent ever defeated the two - Dr. Agumenu and Dr. Torkpo in primaries ahead of the 2016 elections to represent the party.

Dr Richard Awudza, Constituency Chairman, also confirmed that "about 90 percent of delegates have since voted and the exercise took off and running without any challenge so far".

Mr. Abraham Ahiabu, Constituency Secretary also said, "90 percent of our delegates resident in the area have already exercised their franchise, remaining only those resident outside the constituency."

The security were on a virtual holiday as the venue remained peaceful.

GNA