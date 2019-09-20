news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa (UWR), Sept. 20, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday said though the voters’ register exhibition will end today Friday September 20th, correction of details and replacement of identification cards will continue.



Mr Jackson Annoh, the Wa Municipal Director of EC, told the Ghana News Agency in Wa that the national exercise had been smooth so far, but encouraged voters to visit the Commission’s offices countrywide to correct their names after the exercise.

Meanwhile, the exhibition exercise in the Wa Municipality recorded low turn-out before close of day on Friday with many centres remaining virtually deserted, a visit by the GNA to some areas in the Municipality revealed.

At the Wa Circuit Court polling station, out of 500 registered voters, only 87 people had checked their personal details.

Several issues about missing names in the register as well as misspelling of names were recorded at the centre.

At the Wa Technical Institute polling station, 48 people out of 577 registered voters had checked their details at the time the GNA visited the centre on Thursday, 19th September, 2019.

It was also established that one person’s name was found in the multiple registration list, which he objected to while two other persons sought correction of their names.

The EC started the voters’ register exhibition on September 10, 2019 to enable prospective voters to cross-check their details and to eliminate names of dead people from the register.

GNA