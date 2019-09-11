news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bawku (U/E), Sept. 11, GNA - The nationwide Voter Register Exhibition is going on smoothly in the Bawku Municipality and its environs with a total number of 68,671 voters expected to verify their particulars.

They will check for the correct spelling of their names, age, polling station codes, sex and other minor or major issues on the register.

The exercise begun at about 0700 hours on Tuesday in all 134 polling stations of the 20 electoral areas in Bawku and expected to continue daily until September 17, 2019.

Mr Kofi Asante-Owusu, the Bawku Municipal Officer of the Electoral Commission, told the Ghana News Agency that the Commission was committed to providing a valid and credible voter register for the 2020 elections.

He said the voters’ register was a combination of all voters from 2012 to 2019, to ensure all eligible voters checked and notified the Commission of deceased persons to have their names deleted.

He urged the people to cooperate with the officials to ensure the success of the exercise.

GNA