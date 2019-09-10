news, story, article

By Janet Ansah/Georgina Agyen/Millicent Tamakloe

Koforidua, Sept 10, GNA - The ongoing voter’s register exhibition has recorded a low turnout in the new Juaben Municipality, on the first day of the nationwide exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

When GNA visited some of the polling stations on the first day of the exhibition, only a handful of voters had come to check their names in the register, whiles there were no polling agents from any of the political parties.

As at midday when GNA visited the Koforidua Polyclinic polling station, only three people had come to check out of 504 voters on the register whiles at the Legion Hall polling station 70 people had checked out of 666 registered.

At Glamour polling station only five people out of 494 registered voters had come to check their names and at some of the polling station no voter had gone to check.

In an interview with the EC officer at the Glamour polling station, Ms Cynthia Gbenyo, she said the process had been slow but expressed the hope that it would pick up in the following days.

Asked if there had been any party agent, she said only an agent from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) came around in the morning, but left shortly.

Mr Emmanuel Marfo, EC official at the Legion Hall polling station expressed the hope that the euphoria would pick up in the ensuing days.

GNA