By GNA reporter



Accra, Sept 12, GNA – The nationwide voters’ register exhibition is progressing steadily in the Accra Metropolis.

The exercise, which is being undertaken by the Electoral Commission (EC), from September 10 to 17, is to enable all registered votes to crosscheck their details in the voters’ register.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday to a number of polling stations within the Metropolis witnessed voters trickling in, to check their details.

At the Ridge Church School Polling Station, Madam Linda Koranteng, the Polling Officer, told the GNA that the turn out had been very slow.

She said out of the 360 people on their register, only six had come to check their details, adding that, the aim of the exercise was also to remove the names of the dead from the register.

Madam Koranteng said those who had lost their relations, would have to produce their death certificate for their names to be deleted from the register.

Mr Samuel Sey, the Polling Officer at the Accra Technical University Polling Station, said they were expecting over thousand people to check their details, and that, so far only 20 people had done so.

He said so far they had encountered one challenge at the Centre, where a registered person’s Voter Identity Card (ID) number was different from the number on the provisional voters register.

At the Accra Metro Office Polling Station, Madam Vida Agamlor, the Polling Officer, said they are expecting 575 voters to visit the centre to crosscheck their details, and that, so far, only 25 people had visited the Centre.

The EC Official at the Independence JHS Polling Station, Madam Belinda Aryeetey, told the GNA that, they were also expecting 165 people to visit the centre, but only five people had crosschecked their details at the Centre.

