By Janet Ansah/Georgina Agyin/Abigail Yadago/Vincentia Kumahor, GNA



Koforidua, Sept 14, GNA - the Voter exhibition exercise continues to record low turnout at polling stations in the New Juaben North and south Municipalities.

As at Friday, the fourth day of the exercise, several polling stations in the municipality had failed to record a quarter of the total registered voters coming to check their details.

This came to light when GNA visited a number of the polling stations in the area and observed that the exhibition centres were empty as usual since the first day of the exercise, giving the exhibition officers a field day.

At the Asokore Kumah polling station A and B, a handful of 100 voters had come to check, out of 1,023, while the Church of Pentecost polling station had recorded a total of 29 voters as against 476 in the register.

At the SDA educational unit polling station A and B, a total of 52 voters checked their names out of 822 registered voters, at the MTTU polling station 11 voters checked out of a register of 190.

At Ohemaa park polling station, 15 out of 723 registered voters checked as at Friday, Presby B polling station had 70 prospective voters who checked out of 758 and at the Adontua polling station, out of the 1,531 voters, only 86 had checked.

At the Shining star polling station, a number of 74 had been recorded out of 674, at Methodist JHS polling station, 36 people had checked their names out of 805, while at the Methodist primary Polling station only 48 had turned up out of 408.

The exhibition officers who spoke to GNA expressed worry at the low turnout, adding that the situation would change as the days advanced.

GNA