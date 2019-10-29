news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Coaltar (E/R), Oct. 29, GNA – Madam Florence Govina, the Ayensuano District Chief Executive has called on the electorate to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government in the 2020 elections to continue with its developmental programmes.

She said since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over the reigns of the country almost three years now, it had undertaken a number of social interventions to give the people some relief.

She mentioned the Free Senior High School, the One District One Factory, the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Planting for Food and Jobs Programme and the free supply of fertilizers and seeds to farmers as some of the interventions.

Madam Govina, who made the call at Meet the Press at Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region said the area benefitted from many projects over the past two years, which included; the provision of educational structures.

She said some of the beneficiary communities were Teacher Mante, Kwaboanta Junction, Anum Apapam, Owusu Wawase, Amanase Aboabo, Aboabo Sonko among others, while water supply was also extended to Govinakrom and Sowatey communities.

The District Chief Executive said some road rehabilitation was on-going at Adoagyiri-Coaltar-Owuram, Teacher Mante, Kwaboanta Junction, Mankrong Junction, Amanase Oforikrom, Oko Nkwanta and the rest while CHPS compound was provided at Obuoho Nyarko and Govinakrom.

GNA