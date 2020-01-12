news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Jan. 12, GNA – The Volta Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated three Members of Parliament (MPs) for their excellent performance.

The three are Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, and Dr Zanetor Rawlings, MP for Korley Klottey.

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the Party, in a press release signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Kwame Agbodza was adjudged the Overall Best MP for 2019 while Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa won the Best Minority MP for the year.

He said Dr Zanetor Rawlings was adjudged the Best Female MP for 2019, saying the Volta Region is proud of their well-deserved and outstanding achievements.

“FAKS Investigative Services, yesterday bestowed the unprecedented awards on these Honourable Sons and Daughter of the Volta Region," he said.

“It's our hope that this recognition will serve as motivation and a challenge for you to do more to deepening parliamentary democracy and improve the lives of your constituents."

Mr Gunu said the performance of the three MPs had put the Region on a high pedestal to be considered for a Parliamentary Training Institute to train present and future parliamentarians in Ghana and the sub-region.

FAKS Investigative Services, a Ghanaian Research Institute, after reviewing the data of the 2019 edition of the survey, adjudged Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza as the best MP for 2019.

The survey is carried out annually to assess the performance of ministers, deputy and regional ministers, members of Parliament, and chief executive officers of State-Owned Enterprises.

It focuses on project initiatives, execution of projects and impacts of the projects on the citizenry.

The respondents, the Ghana News Agency was told, were mainly the academia, traditional rulers, commercial drivers, journalists, students, petty traders, business owners, civil society organisations, and market women.

GNA