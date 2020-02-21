news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Feb. 21, GNA - The Women's wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has organised a two-day skills training workshop for 200 female branch executives of the Party in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.



The participants were thought skills in soap production, pastry making, ice cream preparation and others.

Mrs. Fafa Agbai, the Volta Regional Women's Organizer of the NDC, said the programme was geared towards empowering the women to be self-reliant.

She said the training opportunity would be extended to other constituencies to improve the livelihood of more women and take them from the private sphere to the public arena.

Mrs Agbai expressed appreciation to Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South for fully supporting the training financially in his Constituency.

Mrs. Cecilia Agbolosu, the Akatsi South women’s Organiser of the NDC, said the training would help members establish their own businesses and support the local economy.

The participants were brought from three zones of the Party in Akatsi South namely; Akatsi, Wute and Gefia.

GNA