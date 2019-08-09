news, story, article

Ho, Aug. 09, GNA - The Volta Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Thursday engaged leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Region on professional issues and trust building at the Volta Press Centre in Ho.



The engagement was the first in series of such interactions planned for organised groups towards improved working relationship between the Party and the institutions.

Mr Henry Ametepe, the newly elected Regional Chairman of the NDC reiterated the Party's commitment to press freedom and said it was poised for action towards changing the narratives.

He said the NDC was not "happy about the current state of the media and attacks on journalists" and that the Party was working on media development and protection policies to safeguard safety of journalists and media practitioners when voted back to power.

Mr Ametepe said the Party had learnt from mistakes it committed in engagements with the media and had opened fresh pages for better working relationship.

He commended Volta GJA for being the first to institute a regional awards scheme for journalists and establishing a regional Press Centre and pledged support for media development in the Region.

The Regional Chairman said the Party would engage leadership of the Association and the media regularly to deliberate on issues of common good.

Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi, Volta Regional Chairman of GJA, commended the NDC for the decision to engage organised groups and beginning the interactions with the media.

He said the Association was not happy about "unnecessary" tagging of journalists in the Region and called for respect for professional lines.

Mr Kanyi said the media was ready to work with all political parties provided practitioners were accorded needed respect and protection.

The Party is scheduled to meet leaders of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Trade Union Congress, Market Women and other organised groups, described as social and political allies.

GNA